‘We know how it works’ – Man City star Silva slams referee after Haaland is denied penalty vs Forest

Man City star Bernardo Silva has criticised the refereeing in the Premier League after the Citizens were held to a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

The result dented Pep Guardiola’s side’s chances of winning the title with Arsenal beating Brighton 1-0 in their match on Wednesday evening.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson scored the goals for Nottingham Forest as they twice came from behind at the Etihad Stadium to cancel out goals from Man City duo Antoine Semenyo and Rodri.

With the hosts leading Forest 2-1, Man City thought they should have had a penalty when Haaland appeared to be brought down by the visitors’ goalkeeper Matz Sels.

A brief VAR review found nothing and Anderson equalised minutes later to land a blow to Man City’s Premier League title ambitions this season.

And Silva criticised the refereeing in the Premier League this season towards Man City after the Haaland incident.

Silva said: “We are used to this this season, all the 50-50s have gone against us. The Erling incident [Haaland was brought down by Matz Sels late on] – for me it is a penalty. What can Erling do? This season we are used to it, we know how it works.

“Our job is to be better. These things we cannot control. What we can control is our own performances. That is what we must focus on.”

Guardiola would not be drawn on whether Man City should have had a penalty, he said: “Always I believe we have to do it much better to make sure the officials don’t intervene.

“It’s our responsibility to be better. If we have to rely on them it’s impossible. Nothing more to say.”

On their performance, Guardiola added: “[There are] still many games to play, them one less. Now it’s Newcastle (in the FA Cup) and I always think about what’s next.

“If we analyse then in general it was a good performance and there were many good things. Of course we have things we can improve but in general pretty good.”

Guardiola continued: “There are games that maybe we don’t deserve it but today we play in general good for more than 90 minutes.

“Okay you cannot stop the transition or long balls – it’s not about this action or the other action, in general we played well.

“They were so defensive and are a really good team. We were dynamic.

“Maybe we miss contact with Erling [Haaland] and his incredible movements, we have to look for him a little bit more. But apart from that, in general it was okay.”

