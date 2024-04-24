Man City legend’s ‘time is over’ under Guardiola with Barcelona transfer ‘feasible’ amid ‘1:1 rule’

Bernardo Silva is open to leaving Manchester City for Barcelona this summer but the La Liga giants need to sell before they can buy, according to reports.

Barcelona have been linked with the Portuguese playmaker for a while and made a big attempt to land him last summer.

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona for £50m looking likely

Their financial struggles have made signing players very difficult in recent years and this has certainly held them back in their pursuit of the 29-year-old.

Despite the fact they are still in a mess financially, the signing of Silva feels a lot more realistic this summer than it was in any previous transfer window.

There is a lot of noise surrounding the player’s future at Man City and it has recently emerged that there is a £50million release clause in his contract.

Arsenal have been linked with Silva as well, however, a move to one of his side’s domestic rivals feels unlikely.

Meanwhile, Barcelona star and Portugal team-mate Joao Felix thinks Silva has been “convinced” to move to Catalonia.

“If Bernardo Silva comes, I’m going to ask for a commission,” Felix joked earlier this month.

“Everything I have said is true and if he comes they will be delighted with him. He asked me about places to live, places to eat, about safety… He asked me a little about everything.

“Whether I have convinced him? I think so, I think so.”

Reports linking Silva to the Blaugrana are certainly ramping up and two Spanish newspapers have the Portuguese star on their front covers on Wednesday.

As per Sport Witness, Sport and Mundo Deportivo have covered Barcelona’s interest in the City playmaker, with the latter stating that a summer move is ‘feasible’.

Barca will only be able to buy if they sell, though, and the newspaper claims they will adopt a ‘1:1 rule’, meaning they will reinvest every penny they make through player sales.

Silva is the club’s top midfield target and they want him to reunite with fellow City legend Ilkay Gundogan, with the Portuguese deeming this summer ‘the ideal time’ to leave and believes his ‘time is over’ at the Etihad.

He has always been open to joining Barca and is said to be ‘crazy’ about them.

Despite the release clause – which is well below Silva’s £68.7m market value on Transfermarkt – Sport says that the La Liga giants will look to negotiate with the Premier League champions.

Siva has been one of the Cityzens’ most consistent performers under Pep Guardiola, joining the club from AS Monaco for £45m in 2017.

He has an outstanding 127 goal contributions in 348 appearances for the club, winning five Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, and four League Cups, cementing himself as a club legend.