Manchester City are hindering the development of young playmaker Claudio Echeverri, according to journalists in Argentina and Spain.

Echeverri joined German giants Bayer Leverkusen on loan in August but has only made three starts this season.

Claudio Echeverri: What to know

Argentina U23 international but lacks experience in Europe

Nicknamed El Diablito (little devil)

Scored 1 goal in 3 City appearances

Will join Girona on loan after failing to break into Leverkusen XI

Pep Guardiola’s side agreed a deal to sign Echeverri in January 2024, and the youngster officially joined a year later. He made his Cityzens debut against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final defeat and played his first Premier League match a week later.

His first goal for Man City came at the Club World Cup in the 6-0 win over Al Ain, and after playing 64 minutes, Echeverri joined Leverkusen on a season-long loan.

It was viewed as an ambitious and exciting move for the 19-year-old, but it now looks like City will send him to sister club Girona after the Bundesliga side terminated his loan.

Girona have struggled all season and find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle. Echeverri could be an outstanding signing for them, but the general feeling is that he should’ve joined them in the summer, not Leverkusen.

The young Argentine will give the La Liga side a better chance of survival, but journalists in his home country are not happy with how City are handling his development.

‘Poorly surrounded, poorly advised’ – Man City blasted

There have been some pretty strong reactions. One journalist based in Argentina, Nadir Ghazal, is not pleased.

He said (via Sport Witness): “Ten months ago he was being presented at Manchester City. Today he is announced at what will be his third European club, with a progression of teams that looks increasingly devalued.

“If he remains poorly surrounded and poorly advised, he will keep spinning without coherence, like a fool. It’s a shame.”

A journalist for TyC Sports added that Echeverri should have signed for Girona last summer. He said: “It was always very clear that Echeverri needed a loan at Girona.”

He also criticised how City are handling Echeverri’s progress: “City ‘prepared’ him for six months to use him for ten minutes in an FA Cup final and to give him a few minutes at the Club World Cup.

“On top of all that, he missed the Under-20 World Cup because Leverkusen refused to release him.”

In Spain, Marca journalist Rodrigo Gonzalez Pascual said: “It was hard to understand why City, with the structure they have to keep him under control, sent him to Leverkusen.

“It meant bringing forward a process that has cost him six months, plus the lack of match rhythm he has carried since February.

“Echeverri now goes to Girona with the burden of a relegation fight.”

Leverkusen loan looks bizarre in hindsight

Leverkusen handed Echeverri the No.9 shirt when he joined on loan, and if they promised City that he would play regularly, we can’t blame Guardiola for sanctioning that transfer.

However, the 19-year-old has obviously not hit the heights expected of him and now has a point to prove at an underperforming Girona.

The competition for places is fierce. Malik Tillman is an undisputed starter, having cost the club €35million last summer, while Ernest Poku, Martin Terrier, Nathan Tella, Jonas Hofmann and Eliesse Ben Seghir are all ahead in the pecking order.

For his troubles, Echeverri’s only two starts came at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League – a 7-2 defeat – and away to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga – a 3-0 defeat. That’s just mean, isn’t it?

