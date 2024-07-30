Ederson and Julian Alvarez have been linked with moves away from the Etihad.

According to reports, Manchester City have reduced their asking price for Argentina international Julian Alvarez amid interest from Chelsea.

Man City paid just £14m to sign Alvarez from River Plate at the start of 2022 and he’s proven to be a brilliant signing for the Premier League champions.

Alvarez to leave Man City?

The 24-year-old contributed with 19 goals and 13 assists last season, but he’s been heavily linked with an exit in recent months. This comes after he’s largely played second fiddle to Erling Haaland during his time at the Etihad.

Alvarez has fuelled exit talk by saying he “will decide” his future after this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Responding to exit speculation, he said: “There is a lot of talk.

“I am focused here [at the Olympics] because it is a short tournament. At Manchester City I feel very good, I played a lot of minutes.

“But we will see after the Games. First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide.”

Pep Guardiola has since acknowledged that Alvarez is considering leaving Man City this summer.

“I don’t think about replacing,” Guardiola said. “I know he wants to play in important moments, but the other players [want that] too.

“We have 18 or 19 players who want to play in the important games. I read he has to think about it, so OK, think about it and after that he will inform us what he wants to do.”

Earlier this month, a report claimed Man City want £60m for Alvarez this summer. Despite this, a new ‘key update’ by Football Insider claims ‘want a fee in excess of £40million before the window shuts’.

‘The club will be willing to let the Argentina forward, 24, leave this summer if they can secure the minimum price tag they have set. ‘It is believed the situation has arisen due to a personal issue, and Alvarez’s preference is to quit the Premier League champions. ‘The striker is under contract at Man City until 2028, which puts the club in a strong negotiating position. ‘Chelsea, PSG, and Atletico Madrid are believed to be among the clubs interested in signing him as Europe’s elite monitor the situation.’

Joao Cancelo is another player who could leave Man City this summer and a report in Spain claims Guardiola has ‘authorised’ his exit amid ongoing talks with Barcelona.

It is noted that there is ‘no possibility’ of Cancelo returning after he had a ‘very heated discussion’ with Guardiola and he has his eye on sticking with Barcelona.