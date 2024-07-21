Man City slash asking price for star who has ‘lost interest’ in playing Premier League football

Manchester City have slashed their asking price for Kalvin Phillips, with the club keen to offload the midfielder for good this summer.

Generally speaking, Man City tend to get things right in the transfer market, but the signing of Phillips has been a total disaster for all parties involved.

The club spent £45m to prize him away from Leeds United in 2022 and his career has stalled since making the move to Manchester.

He’s lost his place in the England squad and has only made five starts in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

Phillips tried to get his career back on track during a loan spell with West Ham last season, but he struggled to regain the sort of form he showcased at Leeds.

Back in April, West Ham staff privately said that Phillips ‘has seemingly lost interest in playing Premier League football’, with the coaches ‘taken aback by his attitude in training and behind the scenes’.

Phillips has clearly had his confidence knocked over the last few years and a permanent move away from Man City is probably his best bet this summer.

According to Football Insider, Man City will accept offers of £20m to sell Phillips permanently.

Everton are among the clubs interested in Phillips, although the Toffees are yet to submit an official offer for the 28-year-old.

While his contract with the club is still valid until 2028, a permanent exit this summer looks more than likely at this stage.

“Kavin Phillips is actually a very good player and he made the wrong move and went to City,” Craig Burley said when discussing Phillips on ESPN.

“Can’t blame him for it, but if he looked at the bigger picture, maybe he would have realised his game time would have been as limited as it was. And he has certainly, certainly gone back the way now.

(He) went out on loan to try and revive it, and it clearly didn’t happen. I think West Ham were hoping the Phillips one might have been a permanent deal, but it was so bad, so bad I don’t know what the lad’s going to do.”

Phillips also isn’t the only Man City midfielder who could depart this summer as Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly agreed personal terms with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Replacing Phillips might be straightforward enough, but replacing De Bruyne will be no easy task, even for a club as resourceful as Man City.

