According to reports, Manchester City have decided that they ‘will smash their transfer record’ to sign RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande.

Diomande has enjoyed a remarkable breakout season for RB Leipzig, with the 19-year-old impressing in the Bundesliga and Champions League this term.

So far this season, Diomande has 17 goal involvements in his 30 appearances across all competitions and has been attracting interest from several Premier League sides.

This is partly because Liverpool and Arsenal are in the market for at least one new winger this summer, with a recent report claiming the Gunners hold an advantage over the Reds in the race to sign him.

However, Arsenal and Liverpool could be blown out of the water by Man City, with a new report from Sportsboom claiming they are intent on signing him.

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This version of Pep Guardiola’s side is below the level of previous teams under the Spaniard, but they are rebuilding and will likely be active in the transfer market this summer.

Reports in recent months have claimed that they are prioritising a new midfielder, with The Mirror claiming on Tuesday that Man City have ‘won the race’ to sign Nottingham Forest standout Elliot Anderson ahead of Manchester United.

However, Sportsboom claim Man City have ‘internally made it clear’ that Diomande is their ‘priority’ and they ‘will smash their transfer record’ to secure his services.

Man City broke their transfer record in 2021 to sign Jack Grealish for £100m and this report mentions the same fee for Diomande, though they are presumably willing to go beyond this fee with Guardiola ‘obsessed’ with Diomande.

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The report adds:

‘Sources at Manchester City say Guardiola is “obsessed” with the teenager, viewing him as a centrepiece in the club’s next generation. ‘The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has made 27 Bundesliga appearances and scored 11 goals in 30 games across all competitions – and privately it is understood he would be open to a Premier League challenge.’

Earlier this year, Diomande said it is his father’s “dream” to see his son play for Liverpool, but he recently clarified these comments.

“It was always his great wish to see me there someday because he loves the atmosphere at Anfield,” Diomande said.

“He always raved about Steven Gerrard. I was too young to see him play. We didn’t even have a TV at home for a long time. I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, but my dream club right now is Leipzig.”

On reported interest from Bayern Munich, Diomande added: “It’s always nice to hear something like that.

“But I haven’t spoken to anyone from Bayern. It’s not the right time for that. I’m happy here in Leipzig and want to remain fully focused.”

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