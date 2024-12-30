Manchester City have reportedly been dealt a blow in their search for a new defensive midfielder as they look to replace Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

Man City *finally* returned to winning ways on Sunday afternoon as they edged past Leicester City, winning 2-0 at The King Power Stadium.

The Premier League holders have been a shadow of their best selves in recent months and also struggled against Leicester, but head coach Pep Guardiola will hope they can build confidence in the coming weeks.

Guardiola’s side have looked knackered this season and he’s expected to freshen up his squad in 2025 as a huge rebuild is required.

Man City are expected to be active in the transfer market when the January transfer window opens and their priority will likely be to replace Rodri, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season with a serious knee injury.

It’s been heavily reported that Spain international Martin Zubimendi is one of their preferred targets. In the summer, Liverpool pursued the Real Sociedad star but he eventually opted to turn down the Premier League giants.

The Boot Room are reporting that Man City are facing the same fate as a move for Zubimendi has been ‘ruled out’.

‘Man City are not expected to make an offer for Zubimendi in January as the midfielder remains reluctant over a move to England.’

‘Arsenal, City and Liverpool have been keen to land Zubimendi, however, all three top-flight English clubs are unlikely to tempt him to the Premier League this winter.’

‘As TBR Football has learned, the Euro 2024 winner’s priority is to remain in Spain and the Premier League champions may have to turn their attention elsewhere. ‘No bids from the Premier League are expected in January for Martin Zubimendi who has not shown a willingness to move to England. TBR Football has been told that Real Madrid have joined the race to sign the 25-year-old and he could become a target for Los Blancos next summer.’

With Zubimendi out of the picture, Man City have reportedly picked Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes as the signing they ‘want the most’.