Pep Guardiola's City are reportedly keen to bring the next Brazilian wonderkid to the Etihad.

Manchester City are reportedly in the market for Gremio’s Bernardo Zortea, with the defensive midfielder yet to agree a new deal.

Having signed Gabriel Jesus at a young age, City are no strangers to dipping into the South American market for the best up-and-coming talent and according to Brazilian media, Zortea is the latest name they are pursuing.

The Brazilian news channel Band claims the City Football Group, owners of Manchester City, are interested in the 18-year-old alongside Botafogo and Palmeiras.

Zortea has yet to make a first-team appearance for Gremio but has progressed well through the junior ranks. He has been called up to the first-team squad on a number of occasions but has yet to make his debut.

Gremio are keen to strike a new deal with the player who has just one year on his contract remaining as well as a €40m release clause for foreign clubs.

The interest from other clubs has meant that “talks are stalled” over a new deal, and there is also an “impasse” with former club Chapecoense, where Zortea spent time in the youth academy, over the player’s financial situation.

Having spent big in January, it has been a relatively quiet window for City in comparison to their Premier League rivals.

They are fourth in the biggest spenders table but at almost half what leaders Liverpool have spent.

Their main arrivals have been Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and James Trafford.

City are also looking to offload some players ahead of the new season, most notably Jack Grealish.

Reports this week suggested Everton were looking to bring the 29-year-old to the Hill Dickinson Stadium but City are demanding the Toffees pay all of Grealish’s £300k a week wages.

According to Football Insider, Grealish has ‘let it be known to friends’ that he is ‘open’ to a move away from City, and is ‘excited’ by the prospect of heading to Everton.

It’s said the ‘glamour’ of their new stadium and the possibility of a regular starting role are attractive to Grealish, who does not just want to be a squad player.

Long-time goalkeeper Ederson may also depart following the return of Trafford from Burnley.

Brazilian media claim the 31-year-old, who joined City in 2017, is close to a return to Brazil and a move to Flamengo. They say he is in “advanced talks” to leave the Etihad this summer, but his salary of £100k is proving to be a stumbling block.

Manager Pep Guardiola did say in June that both Ederson and Stefan Ortega would stay at the club for the new season, but this was before City parted with £27m to sign Trafford.

“We have spoken about the situation regarding squad planning and the two goalkeepers we have will continue,” Guardiola told the media at a golf event in Catalonia.

