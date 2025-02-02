Manchester City have been given a leg up in their pursuit of Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez, as he has reportedly told the club that he ‘wants’ to head to the Etihad.

City seemingly see a new midfielder as the missing piece of the puzzle. They have rectified defensive needs with Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, and added a hot new attacker in Omar Marmoush.

There remains a gap in midfield left by Rodri, who has been sidelined for months with a long-term knee injury, and the bulk of City’s efforts are going into signing Porto’s Gonzalez.

The Citizens might have been given a push by the player himself, as he has reportedly ‘informed Porto’ that he ‘wants’ to play for the Premier League champions.

In fact, TBRFootball‘s report states Gonzalez has already agreed to a long-term contract with City.

The Manchester outfit have opened talks with Porto, and reportedly lodged a £30million bid, with the Portuguese giants turning it away as they want the midfielder’s full £50.1million release clause paid.

It has been reported that City are considering that, but Fabrizio Romano has also stated that Pep Guardiola’s side are looking for a discounted rate.

That Gonzalez is angling for a move to City could change the request made by Porto, though.

If it is made clear that the midfielder no longer wants to play for the club, they could well look to ship him out, rather than keep him and risk his performances dropping as his heart is no longer in it.

Gonzalez has seven goals and six assists in all competitions this season, so Porto won’t want to see his level drop.

As such, he might have helped City into an easier deal, but it remains to be seen if Porto crack, or continue to demand full price for the 23-year-old.

