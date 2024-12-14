Man City ‘sound out’ Paul Pogba over huge transfer, with Guardiola ‘an admirer’ of iconic midfielder

Manchester City have reportedly sounded out Paul Pogba over a move to the club when he returns from his football ban, as Pep Guardiola remains an ‘admirer’ of the midfielder.

Over two spells with Manchester United, Pogba played 233 games. He was a star for United, and generally seen as one of the biggest talents in the Premier League, scoring 39 goals and assisting another 48.

After he left for Juventus in 2022 and was subsequently banned for a doping offence, it seemed his chances of a move back to England – and potentially playing ever again – had been plunged into doubt.

But now, Pogba could make the most sensational return to England, with United’s cross-town rivals City.

Indeed, the Independent reports the Premier League champions have ‘sounded out’ the Frenchman over a potential move on his return to football in March.

Midfield options are being assessed by City, where the unavailability of Rodri has laid bare the issues in the centre of the park, and it’s felt landing a player outside of the transfer window could be a simpler route than signing somebody within it.

City boss Guardiola previously showed himself to be a fan of Pogba’s, and it’s said he ‘remains an admirer’.

However, whether the midfielder would be open to the move is a big question. Pogba’s ‘mixed experiences’ in Manchester previously are said to have caused reservations about going back.

He wants to return to the top level, but amid his reluctance to head back to England, it’s said Pogba’s preferences are the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga.

The draw of a huge club like City could turn his head, though he would surely be in for a frosty reception on the other side of Manchester, with United fans unlikely to be too pleased with him turning to their rivals.

