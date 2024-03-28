Man City can spend £500m under new FFP rules if they avoid ‘expulsion’ after record-breaking year

Mancheser City will be allowed to spend £500m a year under new financial rules voted in by Premier League clubs, if they avoid “expulsion” from the top flight of course.

City broke the Premier League record for total revenue in 2022/23, bringing in £713m across the season.

New FFP rules to benefit Man City

And after Premier League clubs voted to replace the current Profit and Sustainability rules to fall in line with UEFA’s cost cap model, transfer expert Kieran Maguire explains that the reigning champions will therefore be able to spend around £500m each season without breaking FFP rules.

“Manchester City will be delighted that the Premier League have adopted a squad control cap that is similar to the one that exists within UEFA,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“We can assume that it’s going to be a 70 percent cap for those clubs that qualify for European competition.

“That would allow Manchester City to spend around about £500million a year in respect of wages, agents, fees and their net transfer cost.

“Then it comes down to just how much of an investment Abu Dhabi want to make in Manchester City.

“Do they want to be close to the limit, or do they want to operate well within it and actually become a more profitable organisation?”

Premier League ‘expulsion’

That could though be immaterial, what with the prospect of “expulsion” from the Premier League as a result of their 115 FFP charges.

City were referred to an independent commission after being accused of breaching regulations in January 2023, and though their case is yet to be heard, the report of Nottingham Forest’s hearing included claims relegation was on the cards for the worst infringements, and we would assume the number of charges City are facing would see them fall into that bracket.

Former Aston Villa and Everton CEO Keith Wyness said: “For the first time, I’ve noticed the word expulsion cropping up in the report from Nottingham Forest’s hearing.

“City must be noticing that for the first time, as well.

“We don’t know yet, and they’ve got every right to plead the case, but expulsion does seem to be on the table given the severity of what’s supposed to have happened.

“We’re yet to see the evidence, though, and we need to get it going sooner rather than later.”

