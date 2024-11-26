Man City staff ‘concerned’ about star who’s ‘become a weak link’ as Guardiola looks for replacement

Buying a new right-back has moved up Pep Guardiola’s list of priorities as concerns emerge over Kyle Walker’s recent displays for Man City, according to reports.

The Citizens are going through an unprecedented spell of form that has seen them lose five straight matches under Pep Guardiola, including their last three Premier League games.

They are still second in the Premier League but they are now eight points adrift of Arne Slot’s leaders Liverpool, while Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton are now one point behind them.

Man City boss Guardiola has just signed a new contract at the Etihad Stadium and the Catalan coach could now face a bit of a rebuild as they are missing Rodri badly.

Former Sheffield United academy graduate Walker is one of their biggest underperformers this season and Man Utd legend Neville thinks the Man City defender is “struggling at this moment”.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “Goodness gracious me. You don’t see that very often, but we’ve seen it a few times in the last couple of weeks.

“Vinicius Junior, [Kylian] Mbappe, he’s handled them all, Walker, but he’s struggling at this moment in time.”

And now Football Insider claim that the ‘Man City coaching staff have raised concerns’ over Walker’s displays this season as they prepare to wave goodbye to the right-back.

The report adds:

‘At 34 years old, there is a growing feeling that Walker’s performances are on the wane, with noticeable changes to his pace and willingness to get forward. ‘The right-back has become a weak link in Pep Guardiola’s side, with clubs targeting City’s right-hand side in their attacking passages of play.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Is Pep Guardiola a fraud? Man City boss has glaring ‘inability’ to get results without Rodri

👉 Guardiola ‘gives OK’ to exit of Man City star as he ‘plots sensational move’ for Ipswich man

👉 Man City flop ‘couldn’t get near’ Spurs players as ‘elementary mistake’ slammed by Sky pundit

And now right-back has become a potential problem position for Man City and Walker could be set to depart the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

The report continues: