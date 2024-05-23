According to reports, Manchester City have made it clear whether they would be willing to let Brazil international Ederson leave the club this summer.

Man City invested around £35m to sign Ederson from Portuguese giants Benfica and he has proven to be a bargain signing for the Premier League giants.

Ederson to leave in the summer?

The ball-playing goalkeeper has made over 300 appearances for Man City and has spent seven seasons as their number-one between the sticks.

The 30-year-old has made 43 appearances for Man City this season across all competitions but his contract is due to expire in 2026 and his long-term future is in doubt.

His backup at the Etihad – Stefan Ortega – has been phenomenal when he’s had to fill in for Ederson so Man City would have a ready-made replacement if the Brazil international moves elsewhere in the coming months.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Ederson could leave this summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

He said: “Ederson could leave Man City in the summer transfer window in case of good proposal, it’s a possibility. There’s already interest from Saudi Pro League clubs with Éderson considering possibilities at the end of the season. It will be up to the player.”

MORE MANCHESTER CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Vincent Kompany targets ‘very unhappy’ Man City star as first transfer at Bayern Munich

👉 Man City FFP: Neville claims ‘guilty’ verdict would settle Guardiola vs Ferguson debate

👉 Man City star ‘decides to quit’ as Pep Guardiola picks Arsenal target as his replacement

According to a report from 90min, Man City’s ‘stance’ on letting Ederson go is that they ‘would not stand in his way should he wish to pursue a new challenge’. Regarding their plans if Ederson were to leave, the report adds.

‘News of a potential move to Saudi Arabia broke at the beginning of the week, and 90min understands that the interest emanates from Jeddah, where Al Ittihad and Al Ahli – two clubs financed by PIF – could be in the market for a new goalkeeper. Liverpool’s Alisson Becker has also been linked. ‘Sources have confirmed that City are not actively looking to sell Ederson, who has two years remaining on his contract, but are open to possibility of him leaving under the right terms, which is a stance they have taken with many first-team players. ‘The Brazilian would likely earn a significant pay rise in the Middle East and City could expect to receive a healthy fee for their number one – money that the eight-time Premier League winners would likely invest into signing a new goalkeeper rather than elevating 31-year-old Stefan Ortega, whose own future at the Etihad Stadium has been called into question, to the role of starter.’

READ NEXT: Guardiola and Arteta miss out on the big prize in our bumper end-of-season manager rankings

