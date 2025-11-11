Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Chelsea

According to reports, Manchester City are ‘observing from a distance’ with Vinicius Junior ‘ready’ to leave Real Madrid next year.

It is looking increasingly likely that the Brazil international will leave the Spanish giants next year as he has fallen out with head coach Xabi Alonso.

Vinicius spat his dummy out after being subbed off during Real Madrid’s recent clash against arch-rivals FC Barcelona and boldly claimed that he is “leaving”.

The winger appears unhappy at how he has been treated by Alonso, with it claimed that their ‘broken relationship’ is at a ‘point of no return’.

This has fuelled reports linking Vinicius with an exit from Real Madrid, who have been in talks with the La Liga side over a new contract, but he has yet to sign an extension. His current deal is due to expire in 2027.

This and his clash with Alonso mean Real Madrid could decide to cash in on Vinicius next year, with Man City, Manchester United and Chelsea among those linked with him.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Man City have ‘asked’ Vinicius not to sign a new deal as Real Madrid ‘plan to sell’ their pricey asset.

Now, journalist Sasha Tavolieri has claimed that the Premier League side are keeping their cards close to their chest regarding Vinicius as they are ‘observing from a distance’ and don’t want to ‘get involved’ at the moment.

However, Tavolieri has explained that the Real Madrid star is ‘ready’ to leave as ‘major upheaval is brewing’.

