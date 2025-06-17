Man City star ‘agrees sensational’ move to PL rivals with transfer ‘approved’ after Grealish decision

According to reports, Jack Grealish could join another Manchester City star in joining Everton this summer as Kyle Walker has ‘agreed a sensational’ move.

Everton are preparing for their first season in their new stadium and are looking to make several marquee signings this summer as they look to continue their upward trajectory under beloved boss David Moyes.

The Toffees have a larger budget this summer than in previous windows following the Friedkin Group’s takeover of the Premier League club, and they are reportedly plotting a double raid on Manchester City.

A significant squad overhaul is underway at the Etihad after they endured a disappointing season in 2024/25, finishing third in the Premier League and losing in the FA Cup final.

Several high-profile exits are expected as head coach Pep Guardiola shuffles the pack and Grealish is expected to leave amid interest from clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

Everton have been mooted as a possible destination for Grealish and they have also launched a move for Walker.

Walker’s best days are behind him as he was criticised for his poor performances for Man City and England before he left the Premier League outfit to join AC Milan on loan in January.

AC Milan had the option to make his move permanent, but they have opted against extending Walker’s stay in Italy and this has opened the door for Premier League clubs to sign the 35-year-old.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have been linked with Walker, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday night that Moyes has “approved” his arrival.

Romano tweeted: “David Moyes approves Kyle Walker as ideal target for Everton with talks underway for the right back.

“#EFC in contact to anticipate Fenerbahçe and more clubs.”

A report from The Sun goes further, claiming Walker has ‘agreed a sensational switch’ to Everton, but there are still ‘some big details’ to be sorted.

The report adds:

‘The England right-back has been locked in talks with Toffees chiefs since his return from his loan spell at AC Milan. ‘Everton and current club Manchester City will now thrash out whether it is a permanent deal or just a 12-month loan while he sees out the remainder of his Etihad contract. Fulham also enquired about the 35-year-old but could not afford his package.’

As mentioned, Everton are also in for Grealish and a recent report from Football Insider claimed he ‘favours’ a move to the Toffees for two reasons.

This is said to be due to ‘the glamour of the club’s new stadium and the possibility of a regular starting role is attractive to the former Aston Villa star, who does not just want to be a squad player at a Champions League club.’