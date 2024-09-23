Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has revealed the “difference” between Arsenal and Liverpool after Mikel Arteta’s side didn’t “come to play” on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola‘s side were held to a 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday as John Stones’ last-gasp equaliser earned the hosts a point.

Erling Haaland netted early on to give Man City the lead, but Arsenal fired back and led 2-1 at the break thanks to goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The game changed again before the interval, though. Arsenal were made to defend for their lives in the second half after Leandro Trossard was rightly sent off for two bookings after delaying the restart.

The Gunners did a great job as they frustrated Man City, who appeared to run out of ideas as the second half progressed. Despite this, they still managed to find an equaliser as the spoils were shared between the two Premier League title rivals.

Man City’s rivalry with Liverpool dominated the first few years of Guardiola’s reign, but Arsenal have since taken over as their biggest competitor in the Premier League title race.

Following this 2-2 draw, Man City are top of the Premier League and two points clear of Arsenal. Speaking post-match, Silva admitted he was “not happy” as he gave a salty response when asked what the “difference” is between the Gunners and Liverpool.

“The difference? I don’t know. Maybe that Liverpool have already won a Premier League, Arsenal haven’t. That Liverpool have won a Champions League, Arsenal haven’t,” Silva said.

“Liverpool always faced us face to face to try to win the games, so by this perspective the games against Arsenal haven’t been like the ones we had and have against Liverpool.

“So yes, maybe a different rivalry.”

He added: “There was only one team that came to play football.

“The other came to play to the limits of what was possible to do and allowed by the referee, unfortunately.

“We’re not happy as we wanted the three points, but I’m happy with the way we came to play and faced the game. I’m glad we always enter the pitch to try to win every match.”

Speaking after the match, Stones was asked whether Man City have “mastered the dark arts”. He responded: “I don’t know if they’ve mastered it.

“They’ve done it for a few years and we know to expect that.

“You can call it clever or dirty – whichever way you want to put it, they break up the game and it obviously upsets the rhythm for everyone.

“They use it to their advantage and I thought we dealt with it really well.”