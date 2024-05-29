According to reports, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has decided to ‘reject’ FC Barcelona but he is in ‘negotiations’ with another club.

Man City paid around £43m to sign Silva from Ligue Un outfit AS Monaco in 2017 and he’s proven to be an outstanding signing for the Premier League side.

The Portugal international grabbed 21 goal involvements in his 49 appearances for Man City across all competitions in 2023/24. Overall for City, he has 66 goals and 66 assists in just over 350 outings.

Despite this, Silva is expected to leave Man City this summer. Last year, he penned a contract extension until 2026 but this deal includes a release clause worth around £50m.

FC Barcelona and PSG have consistently been mooted as potential destinations for Silva, who has reportedly already ‘decided to quit’ the Premier League champions.

Silva to snub Barcelona for PSG?

According to reports in Spain, Silva joining Barcelona this summer had been ‘more possible than ever’ but the 29-year-old has opted to ‘reject’ a move to the La Liga giants.

He is still expected to ‘betray’ Pep Guardiola but ‘everything has changed’ following Barcelona’s decision to replace head coach Xavi with Hansi Flick.

Silva is sticking with the decision to ‘start a new adventure’ and ‘everything indicates’ he will ‘end up committing’ to PSG, who are described as the ‘great enemy’ (presumably because the Ligue Un side knocked Barcelona out of this season’s Champions League.

‘Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos are convinced that Silva is a sensational reinforcement, and at an unbeatable price , and will be one of the new leaders at the Parc des Princes, where they will lose their great figure, Kylian Mbappe, who will end up in the Real Madrid. ‘Luis Enrique has also personally contacted Bernardo to move him who will be an indispensable piece at PSG, and plays with the advantage of having experience in Ligue 1.’

Silva was vital for Man City this season as they clinched their fourth Premier League title in a row. He has since admitted that Arsenal and Liverpool’s losses to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace respectively gave them a boost in confidence during the run-in.

“Well, definitely these types of situations are a boost to the confidence and to the energy that you have in the dressing room because you feel that you have an opportunity again,” Silva said.

“We knew that both Liverpool and Arsenal, and us as well, we had tough games. But, to be honest, we weren’t expecting them to lose against Palace at home, Liverpool, and Arsenal to lose against Aston Villa.

“If I had to guess where they would drop points, it wouldn’t have been that weekend. So, it was a big surprise for us and it gave us, obviously we’re not going to lie, a bit of confidence to think we can go after them and we can grab it again.”

