According to reports, Manchester City star Kyle Walker is ‘close’ to completing a ‘shock’ move to a rival Premier League club in a ‘significant coup’.

The England international is one of the best right-backs in Premier League history, as he reached incredible heights at the Etihad under head coach Pep Guardiola.

However, Walker’s age has caught up with him in recent years. His performances have dramatically declined as he has rightly been heavily criticised for his displays for club and country.

Walker left Man City during this year’s winter transfer window, joining Serie A giants AC Milan on loan with an option to buy.

The 35-year-old features heavily for AC Milan during the run-in, but they have opted against a permanent move for the veteran defender this summer.

Walker, who is in the final year of his contract, has been linked with several clubs in the Premier League and Europe in recent months and it was even suggested that he reached an ‘agreement’ to join Everton.

However, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed his actual next move on Friday night, confirming he’s ‘closing in’ on a ‘shock’ move to newly-promoted Burnley.

Walker is said to be ‘taking medical checks’ with the view to joining Burnley, who are pulling off a ‘significant coup’.

Ornstein has also provided details on the cost of the deal and the length of his contract.

‘If all goes to plan, he will put pen to paper on a proposed two-year contract — adding quality, experience and leadership to head coach Scott Parker’s side. Walker played alongside Parker during the latter’s two seasons at Tottenham Hotspur between 2011 and 2013. ‘The deal will be worth up to £5million ($6.8m) to City if bonuses are achieved — while as one of their longest-serving players, captain last season before a loan move to AC Milan and among the highest earners, this could also save the ten-time English champions a package in the region of £10m.’

More to follow…