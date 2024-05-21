According to reports, Bernardo Silva has ‘decided to quit’ Manchester City as he’s emerged as a ‘top target’ for a European giant this summer.

On Sunday, Man City clinched their fourth consecutive Premier League title and they could do the league and cup double *once again* this season as they face Man Utd in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Despite this, several Man City players are being linked with moves elsewhere ahead of the summer and Silva is perhaps most likely to leave.

The 29-year-old has been a sensational signing for Man City as he’s made over 350 appearances for the Premier League side since joining from Ligue Un outfit AS Monaco in 2017.

Silva started for Man City on the final day as they beat West Ham 3-1 at the Etihad to win the Premier League and his importance has not waned this season.

But there is a £50m release clause in his contract and it has been widely reported in recent months that he is expected to leave amid interest from FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva ‘decides to quit’

According to a report from Football Insider, Silva has ‘made his transfer decision’ and he’s ‘ready to quit’ Man City during this summer’s transfer window.

It is noted that the Portugal international is ‘ready for a fresh challenge and is keen to move abroad this summer’.

‘It is believed French giants Paris Saint-Germain are once again pushing to land the 29-year-old in the off-season. ‘PSG are firing up a major recruitment drive with Kylian Mbappe leaving the club on a free transfer, and have identified Silva as a top target.’

Regarding a potential replacement, a report in Spain claims Wolves standout Pedro Neto – who has been heavily linked with Arsenal – is the ‘first signing Man City want to make in the summer’.

‘Manchester City are stepping up their efforts to sign Pedro Neto, Wolverhampton’s talented Portuguese winger, in a strategic move to bolster their attack. ‘Riyad Mahrez ‘s departure to Al-Ahli last summer left a significant void on the right side of City’s attack, and Pep Guardiola has been exploring options to fill that crucial position. ‘City’s interest in Neto is due not only to his technical ability and speed, but also his Premier League experience, making him a less risky bet than signing a player from abroad. However, the challenges are not minor. Wolves have valued Neto at £60m, a figure that would mark a new sales record for the Molineux club, surpassing the £53m City paid for Matheus Nunes last year. ‘Furthermore, Newcastle United have also shown interest in Neto, which could complicate negotiations for City. Both clubs are aware of the Portuguese’s injury problems, but his talent is indisputable when he is fully fit.’

