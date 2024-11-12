According to reports, Manchester City have already ‘chosen’ an ‘ideal replacement’ for Brazil international Ederson as an exit has not been ‘ruled out’.

The 31-year-old joined Man City from Benfica for around £35m during the 2017 summer transfer window.

Ederson has been a superb signing as he’s consistently been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and has made just short of 350 appearances for Pep Guardiola‘s side.

The 27-cap Brazil international is only under contract until 2026 and was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

In July, Guardiola admitted Ederson had “options” to leave Man City in the summer.

“I don’t know – he has to see maybe now other options,” Guardiola said.

“Of course I’d like him to stay. Depends now the clubs. I don’t know the situation, no contact in the last days. A question of training and being with us until the transfer window finishes and we see what happens.”

A report in Spain claims Man City have ‘chosen’ their ‘ideal’ replacement for Ederson as they ‘want to sign’ AC Milan star Mike Maignan.

‘Manchester City have set their sights on AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan. This interest comes at a crucial time, as the English club could be evaluating options in the event of a possible departure of their first-choice goalkeeper, Ederson. ‘The Manchester club are looking at possible moves to strengthen their goalkeeping for the coming seasons. ‘Although Ederson has been a key part of City’s successful era, with rumours of interest from Saudi Arabia and the growing appeal of the European market, the English side have not ruled out exploring other options, and Maignan stands out as the ideal candidate.’

Man City have struggled in recent weeks as they have lost four games in a row across all competitions. Their losses came against Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon and Brighton.

Most of Man City’s stars have been underperforming and Phil Foden is one player who has been out of sorts. He has just one assist in his eight Premier League appearances this season.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Man City are “concerned” about Foden and Guardiola has been “disappointed” with his players in recent matches.

He said: “Some people at the club are concerned about Foden.

“Guardiola is the best in the business and he knows his players better than anybody. But from what I’ve heard, he’s been disappointed with the influence some of his key players, including Foden, have had in recent weeks and during this run.

“Foden has struggled because he’s not being supplied by Rodri and De Bruyne. So he’ll count towards that list of players that City have been missing.

“I keep seeing him disappearing from games and not having a kick for 20 minutes at a time. He’s scored goals in Europe, but mainly in games where City have been dominant.

“With the players they’ve been missing, there’s been a lot of demand for him to step up and make things happen, but it’s as if that pressure has got to him. At the moment, they need players to stand up and be counted, and he hasn’t been one of those.”