According to reports, four Premier League clubs are ‘vying’ to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is keen to move elsewhere this summer.

Phillips has endured a nightmare spell at the Etihad after leaving boyhood club Leeds United to join Man City for around £42m during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Phillips to leave Man City…?

The England international has only made 16 Premier League appearances for Man City as he has been behind star player Rodri in the pecking order.

The 28-year-old joined Premier League rivals West Ham on loan during this year’s January transfer window as he attempted to boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

However, Phillips’ situation worsened during the run-in as he struggled at West Ham and made only three starts in the Premier League.

Phillips is under contract at Man City until 2028 but he needs to leave to rebuild his career elsewhere and he’s reportedly keen on a move.

According to a report in Spain, Phillips has ‘demanded a divorce’ and has ‘requested a transfer’ during this summer’s window.

‘Phillips wants to leave the Sky Blue entity as soon as possible, and has asked for the ‘transfer request’, so that they allow him to go somewhere else.’

Despite struggling at West Ham, several Premier League clubs have been linked with Phillips this summer. Everton are known to be interested in him, while Aston Villa have reportedly submitted an offer to Man City for the centre-midfielder.

A report from Caught Offside claims head coach Pep Guardiola has ‘given his approval’ for Phillips ‘to leave if the right offer comes in’. Four Premier League clubs are mooted as potential destinations, with Man City wanting around £35m.

‘CaughtOffside sources understand, however, that all of Juventus, Everton, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are vying for his services.

