Man City star ‘does not understand’ Guardiola and ‘offers himself’ to Barcelona

Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has offered himself to Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow Premier League side West Ham and is again expected to be able to leave the Etihad Stadium on a temporary deal this summer.

England international Phillips has featured just 31 times for Man City since joining from Leeds for £45million in the summer of 2022.

It has been a fall from grace for the midfielder, who was part of the Three Lions team which made it to the final of Euro 2020.

But he has failed to impress Pep Guardiola and endured a chastening loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season.

He was culpable for goals conceded against Bournemouth and Manchester United, was sent off against Nottingham Forest and was then caught on camera performing a rude gesture to West Ham fans after a defeat at Newcastle.

His poor form has led to his omission from Gareth Southgate’s 31-man training squad for Euro 2024 as he looks to kickstart his career.

And now reports in Spain are indicating that the Man City midfielder has now ‘offered himself’ to La Liga giants Barcelona ahead of the next campaign.

Phillips ‘wants to leave’ the Citizens and would be ‘excited’ about joining Barcelona and their president Joan Laporta ‘would allow the Blaugrana midfield to be reinforced’.

It is understood that Phillips ‘does not understand’ Guardiola – who has used the former Leeds midfielder sparingly – and Man City ‘does not have him in their plans’ with their valuation around €30m.

The paths of Barcelona and Phillips ‘could join sooner rather than later’ with the Man City midfielder prioritising ‘a Champions League project outside of England, in which the Blaugrana would fit perfectly’.

Speaking after their FA Cup final defeat to arch-rivals Man Utd, Guardiola addressed potential transfer plans: “Right now I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know the players (who) are going to make a decision whether to continue with us or want to leave or not.

“Players come in, come out. Right now, I’m really pleased with the team, how they behaved all season. I couldn’t say different.”

When asked if the current side is ripe for wholesale changes, Guardiola added: “Next season is next season. It’s far away. Right now it’s difficult for me to process even after winning the Premier League.

“It’s a question of calm, (being) relaxed. We will be back as best as possible and next season we’ll have to do this and that, step by step, we’ll see what happens.

“From my point of view the season has been amazing. The journey was really good. Week in and week out in a good mood, good vibes.

“The team has been extraordinary, the way we played in the Champions League, we didn’t lose one game. (Saturday) was maybe not maybe the (right) rhythm.”

