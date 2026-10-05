According to reports, Manchester City star Erling Haaland has already chosen Real Madrid as his ‘dream’ next club after the guilty FFP verdict.

Haaland is regarded as one of the world’s best strikers, and his long-term future at Man City is in doubt after they were found guilty of breaching 114 of their 1115 FFP charges.

Man City have appealed the verdict, but they face huge sanctions if they cannot overturn the initial decision. Their possible punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

Any sanction is on the table, and a knock-on effect of relegation or expulsion would be a player exodus, with Haaland among those who would inevitably leave if Man City dropped to the Championship or below.

READ: Arsenal dragged into Manchester City whataboutery due to ‘various mechanisms’ for FFP

It has already been reported that Haaland would have no intention of remaining at Man City if they suffer relegation from the Premier League, and Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal are among those linked with him.

Erling Haaland chooses ‘dream’ next move

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Nacional claims Haaland ‘dreams of playing in the Spanish capital’ with Real Madrid, and he is already ‘talking with his agents’ about a possible move to the La Liga giants next year.

It is said that Haaland could be involved in a £169m (200 million euros) double deal with Bayern Munich star Michael Olise also ‘dreaming’ of joining Real Madrid next year.

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Still, the report claims that Haaland’s future is very much dependent on the outcome of Man City’s FFP case.

The report explains:

‘The Norwegian is considering his medium-term future, and Madrid continues to appear as one of the few destinations capable of enticing him if he leaves Manchester City. The possibility of both moves coinciding in 2027 would make that summer one of the most aggressive transfer windows in recent years. ‘The situation is still far from settled, but both players want to keep all options open. Olise is looking for a contract extension that doesn’t tie him permanently to Bayern, while Haaland knows his future may also depend on what happens with Manchester City. If both end up moving in 2027, Madrid appears to be the meeting point for two deals that could easily exceed €200 million.’

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