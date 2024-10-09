Man City star Erling Haaland willing to ‘take pay cut’ to join Barcelona; ‘confident’ in Yamal link up

Man City striker Erling Haaland is ready to reduce his wages in order to push through a move to Barcelona next summer, according to reports.

The Norway international has made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season with ten goals in seven matches for the Citizens.

His goals have helped Man City make an unbeaten start to the campaign with Pep Guardiola’s side currently one point behind leaders Liverpool.

But there is lots of uncertainty at Man City with the Premier League champions currently at the centre of a hearing into 115 charges leveled against them over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

There has been speculation that, if found guilty, the Citizens could face a points deduction, relegation or even expulsion and that has led to rumours about the future of Guardiola and some of their players.

Haaland is one of those players who’s been linked to other clubs with the 24-year-old already winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League in his first two seasons in England.

There are rumours he will seek a new challenge next summer with reports in Spain claiming that Barcelona ‘have shown a genuine interest in securing the Norwegian’s services.’

The report adds:

‘According to sources close to the club, Haaland is more than open to wearing the Barça shirt and has even expressed his willingness to reduce his salary in order to join the Camp Nou . This gesture reflects his desire to join one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and to be part of an ambitious project that will allow him to continue developing at the highest level.’

Lamine Yamal was brilliant for Spain at Euro 2024 with the Barcelona winger one of the reasons why Haaland reckons the Catalans are ‘a club on the rise’.

‘The chance to play alongside Lamine Yamal is an added incentive. Haaland is confident that his combination with Yamal could result in an unstoppable attacking duo, capable of scoring goals in abundance thanks to the young winger’s precise assists.’

Haaland keeps himself in brilliant shape and Man City team-mate Jeremy Doku has revealed ways in which the Norwegian attempts to get an extra per cent out of himself.

“There are things you see outside of the pitch with this squad that can help them get the best of themselves,” winger Doku told City’s website.

“Erling, for example, works on every little advantage, like wearing glasses at night and sleeping with tape on his mouth. Everyone is a role model because you can learn something from everyone you meet.”