Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has reportedly chosen his ‘first-choice’ transfer ‘destination’ amid interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Premier League champions secured Alvarez for a bargain fee as they signed him for around £14m at the start of 2022.

Alvarez to leave Man City?

The Argentina international has impressed for Man City over the past couple of seasons. He’s grabbed 36 goals and 18 assists in his 103 appearances.

Despite this, Alvarez has largely played second-fiddle to Erling Haaland as the prolific Norwegian is firmly placed as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice striker.

This has fuelled speculation linking the 24-year-old with a move away from the Etihad and he’s reportedly been identified by Chelsea as a ‘priority’ target.

Alvarez – who has also been linked with Atletico Madrid – has reportedly been ‘approached’ by Ligue Un PSG as they weigh up a move for the forward.

But according to a report from The Athletic, Alvarez’s ‘first-choice destination’ is Real Madrid and he ‘wants more first-team football’.

‘Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, PSG and Chelsea, and that tallies with last week’s DealSheet suggestion that, were he to leave this summer, City would seek a replacement. ‘The Argentinian has been open to a move for several months, although his first-choice destination — Real Madrid — is not going to happen this summer, at least. He is thought to want more first-team football.’

Belgium superstar Kevin De Bruyne is another Man City player being linked with a move elsewhere amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and there is ‘uncertainty around’ the midfielder’.

‘Kevin De Bruyne opened the door to a move to Saudi Arabia, telling the press that his wife is keen on an ‘exotic adventure’ and explaining how much money he could earn over two years in the Pro League. ‘Sources close to De Bruyne — who like all sources in this piece spoke anonymously to protect relationships — are sceptical about the family’s desire to move there. There are currently no talks planned with City over a contract. ‘City have been looking at goalkeepers, as well as midfield reinforcements due to uncertainty around De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. A right winger, with Savio potentially being loaned to Girona again, is on the cards and then a lot of the business seems to be tied to exits, like Alvarez.’

