Manchester City star Ederson and head coach Pep Guardiola have been blasted as the Spanish boss is “too arrogant and presumptuous”.

Guardiola is dealing with a crisis at Man City as the Premier League holders have won just one of their last ten matches across all competitions.

Man City‘s situation worsened on Wednesday night as they suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss against Serie A giants Juventus. This result leaves them 22nd in the Champions League table with two group matches remaining.

In the Premier League, Man City are 19th in the form table heading into Sunday’s unpredictable Manchester derby at the Etihad against Man Utd.

Guardiola recently extended his contract but is under immense scrutiny as Man City look miles off their best and a huge rebuild is required at the Etihad.

Most of his key players are struggling, including Brazil international Ederson, who has recently been replaced in the starting XI by Stefan Ortega in the Premier League.

Former England boss Fabio Capello and ex-West Ham forward Paolo Di Canio hit out at Guardiola and Ederson before Man City’s match against Juventus.

Capello has accused Guardiola of “losing trophies” while trying to “take the credit away from his squad”.

“Guardiola is a great coach, but he is far too arrogant and presumptuous,” Capello said.

“At times, he has even lost trophies because he wanted to prove that he was the one winning and not the players, so he dropped key figures from the side in the big games.

“That was, in my view, an attempt to take the spotlight and the credit away from his squad.”

Di Canio added: “Ederson has talent, but he is so arrogant that he makes these mistakes due to sheer over-confidence and trying to show off, like a back-heel flick when under pressure.”

In response, Capello agreed with Di Canio’s assessment of Ederson as the former manager has deemed the goalkeeper a “disaster”.

Di Canio continued: “These are two teams, one that has not yet found its identity, another that has lots it.

“Up until a month ago, City were the team with the clearest identity in the world. Now Guardiola’s side concede goals so cheaply, absurd mistakes against the weakest opponents.

“I expect Juve can hurt this Manchester City. They score goals, but they concede a lot too.”