According to reports, FC Barcelona have their eyes on signing Julian Alvarez from Premier League champions Manchester City in a double raid.

Man City paid around £14m to sign Alvarez from Argentinian outfit River Plate at the start of 2022.

The 24-year-old has proven to be an outstanding signing for the Premier League side as his value has skyrocketed over the past couple of seasons.

Alvarez has largely played second fiddle to Erling Haaland, but he’s still managed to grab 36 goals and 18 assists in his 103 appearances across all competitions.

The forward is an important player for Man City but is heavily linked with a move elsewhere.

He would arguably be given a more prominent role in most clubs across Europe and it’s been suggested that Pep Guardiola is willing to ‘give him up’ in a huge ‘swap offer’ to sign Brazil international Rodrgyo from Real Madrid.

But Alvarez will not be short of interest if he were to leave Man City and Barcelona are being mooted as another potential destination.

According to a report in Spain, Barcelona chief Joao Laporta is looking to boost his ‘electoral campaign’ with the signing of Alvarez, with the club ‘convinced’ he would be an ideal signing.

Equally, it is noted that they have their eyes on signing Erling Haaland, who will inevitably also be targeted by Real Madrid in the coming transfer windows.

Regarding potential incomings, it’s claimed by Football Insider that Man City made a ‘last-ditch hijack’ attempt to beat Bayern Munich to sign Michael Olise. The report explains.

‘The Crystal Palace sensation is undergoing a medical at the Bundesliga giants after they agreed to pay £50.7m including add-ons to bring him to the Allianz Arena. ‘Football Insider revealed on 23 June that Newcastle United had pulled out of the race to sign the forward after Chelsea had appeared to be frontrunners. ‘But they were not the only interested Premier League big guns and it is believed City made contact with Olise’s camp to try to force him into a late change of mind. ‘However, the Premier League champions’ ambush failed and the 22-year-old is now putting the finishing touches to a move which will see him link up with Harry Kane and Eric Dier in Germnay. ‘Sources have told Football Insider that Pep Guardiola is currently in the market for a “world-class” wide forward to be an immediate starter in his City side.’

