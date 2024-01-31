Man City star Haaland now convinced he ‘needs’ to join Real Madrid amid claims he ‘will go’

Man City striker Erling Haaland is now convinced he needs to move to Real Madrid in order to win more individual awards, according to reports.

The Norway international has been in sensational form since joining the Citizens from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

Haaland had the perfect first season at the Etihad Stadium as he scored 52 goals in 53 matches as Man City went on to win the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League Treble.

He also started off this campaign in good form too with 19 goals in 22 games in all competitions but has not played for Pep Guardiola’s side since early December because of injury.

There were rumours that Real Madrid were interested in Haaland even before he made the move from Dortmund to Man City and a report earlier this month claimed that the Norwegian would ‘sign for Real Madrid tomorrow’ if given the chance.

Other reports have insisted that he ‘will go’ to the Bernabeu if Real Madrid’s move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe falls through as he is their next top target.

It is understood that a €200m release clause in Haaland’s contract will become active this year and is set to decrease in every transfer window until his contract expires in 2027.

And now Spanish publication AS Diario claims that the Man City striker and his ‘inner circle’ have now discussed a potential move to Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi clinched the Best Men’s Player at the Best FIFA Football Awards earlier this month and that left Haaland his representatives convinced that he ‘needs to move to a club like Madrid’ in order to win more individual honours.

The report adds: ‘This debate highlighted the appropriateness of donning the white shirt for Haaland to reach a new dimension, not only in terms of sports but also in the media sphere.’

In an interview via AS Diario, Haaland was asked about his pre-match routines, the Man City striker said: “I don’t have any special routines. I try not to think too much before a game.”

Haaland added: “Normally the night before a game, I play on my PlayStation and try and relax as much as I can

“I don’t do anything special. I like to score with myself on EAFC24, that’s about it. I don’t do anything special, I just try and relax and look forward to the game.”

When asked about his ambitions, Haaland continued: “I want to keep doing the same as I did last season, to score more goals and win more trophies. Now I know how it is to win the Champions League and the Premier League. I would love to do it again. I will try to do my best and I want to help the team to make it happen.”