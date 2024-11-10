According to reports, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has a ‘surprise Plan B’ and ‘could leave’ the Premier League holders next year.

Pep Guardiola’s side paid around £51m to sign Haaland from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund during the 2021 summer transfer window.

During his time at Man City, Haaland has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and has been a prolific goalscorer for the Premier League outfit.

Haaland scored his 15th goal of the season in his 16th appearance during Man City’s 2-1 loss at Brighton on Sunday. Overall, he has 105 goals and 14 assists in his 114 outings across all competitions.

The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027 but he’s been heavily linked with an exit in recent months as Man City still have their 115 charges for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play hanging over their shoulders.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have been mooted as possible destinations for Haaland, but a report in Spain claims PSG are a ‘surprise Plan B’ for the forward.

PSG are said to have ‘entered the fight’ for Haaland as they are plotting a ‘bomb signing’.

The Ligue Un leaders are reportedly ‘ready to take advantage of this unique opportunity and Haaland ‘could decide on a change of scenery’.

The report claims the ‘future of Guardiola is key to Haaland’s decision’. The Man City boss has entered the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen whether he will pen an extension.

The Spaniard is enduring a rough spell as Man City have lost four games in a row across all competitions. Their 2-1 loss against Brighton followed defeats to Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth and Sporting Lisbon.

Regarding PSG being a ‘very attractive option’ for Haaland, the report explains.