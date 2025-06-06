Arteta has been told a Man City man could be a better fit that one of his Arsenal players

A Manchester City man heading to recent title rivals Arsenal is reportedly ‘possible’ and Mikel Arteta has been told where he could fit him into his side.

City fell back from the battle for the Premier League title last season. They had won it in each of the four seasons prior, but were never truly in contention as they finished third last term.

Changes are being made at City to ensure they are back up there next season. The signings of Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri have both been confirmed by insiders, while Rayan Cherki will likely not be far away.

City will also push some players out so that Pep Guardiola does not have to manage the large squad he has been so adamant he does not want.

Speculation over Jack Grealish‘s future has been rife, after he was dropped from the squad for the final Premier League game of the season and for the Club World Cup, seemingly suggesting Guardiola has no plans for the £100million man.

A report from The Mirror suggests that for a £300,000-per-week player, with two years left on his deal, a loan move is the ‘likeliest option’.

That report states that a move to Arsenal is ‘possible’, with Raheem Sterling heading back to his parent club.

There has been discourse over Grealish’s potential Gunners move recently, with Darren Bent stating on talkSPORT that he would “100 per cent” take the City man at the Emirates.

Asked where he would play him, he said: “10. [Martin] Odegaard’s obviously first choice, but he was poor. If you’ve got someone like Jack there, away you go, ready to play.”

It would be a bit of a kick in the teeth for City, who beat Arsenal to the title by one place in two of the last three seasons, to lose out to the Gunners after directly strengthening them by allowing Grealish to move there.

The forward will have other options, though. The Mirror also suggests a return to Aston Villa is a ‘strong possibility’. Villa may be in need of a left-winger if they decide against signing Marcus Rashford, and Grealish frequents the position, while he also played wide of Ollie Watkins in his final Villa season.

Napoli and AC Milan are also known to be exploring moves for Grealish, and it’s stated a move to the Saudi Pro League ‘cannot be ruled out’.

