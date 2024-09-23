Man City star hits out at ‘dirty’ Arsenal as he rues ‘silly decisions’ amid ‘frustration’ at ‘dark arts’

Manchester City defender John Stones commented on Arsenal’s approach after he scored a last-gasp equaliser in the 2-2 draw between the sides on Sunday.

The Premier League champions made a brilliant start to the match at the Etihad as summer signing Savinho superbly played in Erling Haaland, who raced through on goal and scored past David Raya.

Man City were in control until Rodri was forced off injured, but this severe setback changed the game. Riccardo Calafiori scored a stunning equaliser before Gabriel Magalhaes headed home Arsenal‘s second just before half-time.

There was more drama before the break as Leandro Trossard was rightly shown a second yellow card for delaying the restart after conceding a free-kick.

This completely altered the game heading into the second as Arsenal sat back and defended for their lives as they attempted to remain in front.

For the most part, this worked as Arsenal’s time-wasting and defensive solidarity frustrated Man City, who eventually appeared to run out of ideas.

However, Man City struck deep into stoppage time as substitute Stones tapped the ball home from close range to snatch a point from his side’s title rivals.

Following this result, City are top of the Premier League and two points clear of Arsenal. Stones and Walker offered their thoughts on the game after the final whistle.

“It was a difficult afternoon for both teams, how they stop the play, how they use the side of football that not many teams do,” Stones said.

“You can call it clever or dirty, whichever way you want to put it, but they break up the game which upsets the rhythm. They use it to their advantage and we dealt with it very well.

“They slow the game down, they get the keeper on the floor so they can get some information onto the pitch. We had to control our emotions during those tough times and I felt like we did. There were a lot of tough tackles, some silly decisions, but we did well.”

Walker added: “As a football match, it is a great spectacle for the Premier League. Probably not so much certain stuff – I think it’s part and parcel of the game and we’ll say the dark arts.

“I think as a Manchester City fan or player, you are obviously frustrated. As an Arsenal manager, he is going to say well played and well managed.”

Pep Guardiola meanwhile “gave credit to Arsenal”, but he said his team “were so smart”.

“I wouldn’t say they have mastered it, but they have done it for a few years now, so we knew to expect that.” Guardiola said: “With 11 against 10, it’s different. They defended so deep. Give credit to Arsenal, they’re really good and they defend all together.

“We were so smart not to make quick actions and we were so smart not to concede fouls. Don’t touch them, which was really good, because the game continued and at the end, we scored.”