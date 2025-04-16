Man City star reveals exit plan with ‘first steps’ taken amid ‘amazing coaches’ declaration

Ilkay Gundogan has outlined his next career move when his current contract expires at Man City next summer.

The Champions League winner has triggered the offer of a fresh one-year contract by making 43 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

The energetic midfield is closing in on 350 appearances for Man City, having won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, and numerous domestic trophies since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Gundogan, 34, has the option to turn down the offer of an extra year amid an admission he’s considering venturing into coaching.

Guardiola was typically full of praise for “Gundo” as he confirmed the news of a new contract recently.

“He has one more year on his contract, definitely. What is going to happen I don’t know, but he has one more year now.

“The Gundo from Leicester, the Gundo from Bournemouth and the Gundo from today is the Gundo I remember. When we won the Treble he was so important.

“His activity, space, his defensive intelligence, when he arrives. Gundo has been with us massively.”

Despite making so many appearances and being an important cog in Guardiola’s midfield, the German has found time to embrace his new passion in recent years.

Having previously worked with Man City under-16s at the club’s state-of-the-art academy, Gundogan revealed revealed to The National his desire to take up a career in coaching.

“I want to continue coaching,” he said.

“I want to progress in that field, but it is something that isn’t possible right now because of playing.

“I have previously worked with City’s under-16s and I really enjoyed it. I have worked under some amazing coaches, and they inspire you.

“I have had the privilege of working with Pep for several years, it is automatically something I think about and consider for the future.

“Being part of City for so many years, I can see myself coaching in the future, and of course, I love football way too much to stay out of it once my playing career is over.

“I always tell myself I could become a really good coach if I have the guts to do it and the energy and stamina to go for it in the long run. But I also know that it is a lot of work when I see Pep and our coaching staff and the working hours they put in. It is much more than a player.

“It’s a workload you need to accept and be comfortable with. I took the first steps to see if it was something that would interest me, and so far it has.”

Gundogan’s next assignment will be a tricky trip to face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.