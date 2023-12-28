Pundit claims out-of-favour Man City star would walk into Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle’s teams

Dean Saunders believes out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips would be a starting player in Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United’s current sides.

The former striker highlighted the fact Phillips plays in a “sought after” defensive midfield position and said he must decide whether to leave and play football or sit on the bench on “ridiculous wages.”

Phillips has seen limited game time under Pep Guardiola since joining Man City from Leeds United for a reported £42 million in the summer of 2022.

The England international has made just 31 appearances in all competitions for City, with 16 of these coming in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has featured only four times for the treble winners in the league this season for a combined total of just 89 minutes.

Phillips, who has played 31 times for England since making his debut in 2020, impressed during two seasons in the Premier League for Leeds after helping his hometown club earn promotion in 2020.

Man City sit fourth in the Premier League table on 37 points after 18 games and have a game in hand on Liverpool and Aston Villa – two of the teams above them.

Given Philipps’ lack of action, the midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium ahead of next month’s January transfer window.

Newcastle, who are in the midst of an injury crisis and an alarming run of form, are reportedly ‘confident’ of signing Phillips, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe believed to be an admirer.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Saunders asserted that Phillips would not only improve Newcastle’s midfield, but that he would be an upgrade for Liverpool and Man Utd.

“That’s a sought after position. Man United signed Casemiro to play in that position, he could get in that team. Would he get in Liverpool’s team? Probably. I think he’s better than Endo, if he’s playing every week,” the former Liverpool player said.

“He’d get in Newcastle’s team. Would he get in Spurs’ team? You can only sit there for so long, it’s very difficult to earn more money somewhere else so he will be sitting there thinking I have to take a wage cut here.

“It’s about when you make that decision. Do I leave and play football or do I sit here on ridiculous wages?”

