Bernardo Silva is being linked with a move away from Manchester City.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has commented on Bernardo Silva amid reports linking him with FC Barcelona and PSG.

Man City invested around £43m to sign Silva from Ligue Un outfit AS Monaco ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Silva has made over 350 appearances for the Premier League champions over the past seven seasons and he has proven to be a sensational signing.

Despite this, the Portugal international is likely to leave Man City during this summer’s transfer window.

Silva was linked with a move away from Man City during last summer’s transfer window. He penned a new contract last year but an exit is expected as his deal includes a £50m release clause.

The 29-year-old is attracting interest from European giants FC Barcelona and PSG, with a potential swap deal involving the Spanish giants mooted.

According to a report from Football Insider, Silva is set to inform Man City that he ‘wants to leave’ the club this summer.

It is noted that Barcelona and PSG are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Silva and he’s ‘more likely’ to leave this summer than he was last year.

‘A move in the upcoming window is considered more likely as the attacking midfielder seeks a new challenge. ‘Man City will demand £50million for his signature, with Pep Guardiola needing to replace him with a player of similar attributes. ‘The Portuguese now believes he has achieved all he can in England and is keen on making the move abroad. ‘PSG boss Luis Henrique is said to be a “big fan” of SIlva’s, while Barcelona’s interest has been long-term, although there are concerns about their financial situation.’

Despite this, Guardiola has indicated that Barcelona have “never called” about Silva and he “hopes he stays” at Man City.

“Barca has never called. There has been a lot of talk for years but no one has called us,” Guardiola said.

“I hope he stays, he is a fundamental player for us, a gem of a player, as a person. If you want a player you have to call him, and it hasn’t happened.”

If Silva leaves Man City for Barcelona, he could reunite with fellow Portugal international Joao Cancelo as the La Liga giants are looking to make his move permanent this summer.

Cancelo left City after falling out with Guardiola and the Spaniard is open to the prospect of letting the full-back leave on a permanent basis.

“It has to be the best for everyone,” Guardiola added. “The two clubs will sit down. He is our player and, if an agreement is not reached, he will have to return in the preseason. If he wants to stay here, and the clubs agree, it will be done again.”

