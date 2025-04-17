Manchester City hero Kevin De Bruyne’s supposed interest in moving to Liverpool has come as a “surprise” to Belgian journalists as the midfielder is reportedly ‘one step away’ from a ‘bombshell’ transfer.

De Bruyne revealed earlier this month that he will be leaving the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer at the end of the season before proving in an outstanding display against Crystal Palace that he still has what it takes to play at the highest level.

He’s been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and the MLS, but claimed “it could be possible” for him to stay in the Premier League when asked about his future after the Palace game.

“It is very difficult to say at the moment,” he added. “The decision to leave City has only just been made. It’s only been a week, and I haven’t even seen my family again. We’ll see.”

It was claimed earlier this week that the 33-year-old ‘plans the ultimate betrayal of Pep Guardiola and Man City’ and ‘what seemed like a friendly goodbye could turn into a bitter farewell’.

That report credited Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle with interest, but Belgian outlet De Standaard reports ‘surprise’ at him seriously considering a move to Liverpool.

De Standaard insist De Bruyne is ‘not ready for the desert yet’ in reference to his potential move to Saudi Arabia but a ‘clouded relationship’ with Manchester City may instead push him to Liverpool, with a number of reasons put forward to suggest a move to Anfield is on the cards.

The Reds are a his grandfather’s favourite team, while his wife and three children not having to relocate also a consideration for the playmaker.

He also has the ‘hunger’ to continue playing at the highest level, with the report claiming that hunger has been ‘sharpened’ following his return from significant injury issues.

But Spanish outlet Fichajes claim De Bruyne is ‘one step away’ from making a ‘bombshell’ move to MLS side Chicago fire.

The report adds: