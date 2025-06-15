A Man City man's future is away from the club after he "upset" Pep Guardiola

There will reportedly be “no way back” for a Manchester City star who “upset” Pep Guardiola, as moves both inside or out of the Premier League have been touted.

City will likely see more than one stalwart leave the club this summer. Kevin De Bruyne – after winning six Premier League titles with them – has already left for Napoli.

Kyle Walker has also won six league titles with City, and it looks almost certain he’ll be allowed to leave, too.

His performances had not been bad this season, but he asked to leave in January, and headed on loan to AC Milan – a move insider Pete O’Rourke has suggested has helped make City’s decision.

“It’s pretty certain there’s no way back at Man City,” he told Football Insider.

“Obviously, he upset Guardiola by asking for that move in January to AC Milan. He went to Milan and the expectation was that he would make that loan deal permanent, but it ended in disappointment for Walker and for Milan.

“Heading into pre-season it looks like he will return to Manchester City. He’s in the final year of his contract and not in Pep Guardiola’s plans, it seems inevitable he will move on.

“Some Premier League clubs will look at it because he offers great experience. The player himself has had that taste of playing abroad and that’s something he could be interested in doing again long-term rather than on loan.

“There’ll be a lot of clubs looking at Kyle Walker and he won’t be short of offers. His future at City is all but done.”

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal told to raid Man City for one star with shock deal ‘way more likely’ – ‘I wouldn’t be surprised’

👉 Man City still only sixth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

👉 The most expensive XI in Premier League history to push past £1bn when Wirtz replaces Man Utd flop

It seems that it won’t be Milan where Walker ends up, though it has been suggested that Fenerbahce have taken advantage of that.

Indeed, it’s been reported he is in talks over a move to the Turkish giants, who have made an offer for the right-back.

It’s believed Walker would want a two-year contract, and official talks have begun with his agent regarding the exact terms of the contract.

The City man, formerly of Tottenham, has also suggested there is still love for Spurs, stating he’d have liked to have been in the squad that won a trophy with the club.

As such, if there was an offer from Spurs for him, it seems he’d be open to a return there.

READ MORE: Paris Saint-Germain doing ‘everything they can’ to stop Man City raid for crucial star