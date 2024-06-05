Man City star now ‘very likely’ to leave Guardiola’s side but wants to join club ‘bigger than’ Atletico

Man City striker Julian Alvarez is now ‘very likely’ to leave the Premier League club in the summer amid links to Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Citizens won the Premier League for a fourth consecutive in May with Alvarez managing to contribute 11 goals and nine assists in 36 league appearances, including 31 starts.

Erling Haaland was out for part of the season but the Argentina internationals appearances demonstrate that Pep Guardiola sees him as a key player in his side.

Alvarez’s involvement was a huge jump from the previous year where he only made 13 Premier League starts with the 24-year-old regularly coming off the bench.

A report from Spain yesterday insisted that Alvarez was thinking of leaving Man City for more minutes on the pitch, despite only missing two Premier League matches all season.

The same report insisted he is a ‘great desire’ for Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer market with the La Liga side ‘confident that its sporting project can seduce’ Alvarez.

And now a fresh report, also from Spain, has provided an update on Alvarez’s future with the Argentinian ‘very likely’ to leave the Eithad Stadium this summer.

However, the World Cup winner’s desire is to move to a European club ‘bigger than’ Atletico Madrid but the report does not reveal which clubs he would be happy to join.

Man City are also likely to need reinforcements this summer to keep up their levels ahead of another title challenge next season and there are strong reports linking them to Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

And former CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs claims that Man City is the Brazil international’s “most likely destination” in the summer transfer window as “contact has already been made” with Guimaraes’ entourage.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Manchester City remains the most likely destination if Bruno Guimarães leaves #NUFC. They currently are the only club contemplating triggering his £100m clause or offering a similar number to it. Contact has already been made with the Guimarães camp, as revealed.

“#AFC appreciate Guimarães, but will only proceed if the price drops. PSG not actively working on Guimarães despite historical interest. Al-Hilal have discussed triggering the clause, but Guimarães doesn’t want to go to Saudi. He is happy at Newcastle, so not pushing to leave, but the clause means an exit can’t be ruled out.”

