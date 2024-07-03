According to reports, Manchester City have picked out three potential ‘replacements’ for Kevin De Bruyne amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

De Bruyne missed most of the 2023/24 campaign due to injury but shone during the run-in as he grabbed four goals and ten assists in his 18 Premier League appearances.

Despite this, the Belgium international is heavily linked with a move elsewhere as he has just entered the final year of his contract at Man City.

A report from Caught Offside claims De Bruyne is ‘not ruling out a transfer to the Saudi Pro League’ and he’s ‘attracting interest from Al Ittihad and Al Nassr in particular’.

‘It is understood that De Bruyne is ready to meet with Saudi negotiators after numerous approaches for the Belgium international over the last year or so, with the 33-year-old long being one of the top targets for the project in Saudi Arabia. ‘Although De Bruyne has spoken publicly to suggest he’s happy to stay at City, it seems the club are also not ruling out taking the opportunity to cash in on him as there have been no developments over him potentially signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.’

Who could replace De Bruyne at Man City?

Regarding potential replacements, the report claims ‘City are eyeing up some big names for their creative midfield department’, with ‘the likes of Joao Neves (who is being targeted by Man Utd), Florian Wirtz and Xavi Simons considered as potential replacements in that area of their squad’.

‘Replacing such a star name won’t be easy, but sources have told CaughtOffside that Benfica and Portugal wonderkid Neves is one option the club admire, even if it looks a difficult deal due to his €120million release clause and Financial Fair Play considerations. ‘Wirtz won’t be leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer but is understood to be another long-term target City could turn to, while Simons is also appreciated but currently looks to be heading closer to leaving Paris Saint-Germain for a loan move to Bayern Munich.’

Brazil international Ederson is another Man City player who could leave for the Saudi Pro League in the coming weeks/months.

Spanish journalist Cesar Luis Merlo claims Ederson has been ‘offered’ a £50m contract by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

He said: “Al-Nassr have made a million-dollar offer to Ederson, Manchester City goalkeeper.

“They offer him a two-year contract for a total package of €60m (£50m). If the goalkeeper gives the green light, they will seek to agree to his departure from England.”