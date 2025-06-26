Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has addressed his future at the Etihad amid reported interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Ederson was reportedly keen to leave Man City last summer but stayed put, keeping 10 clean sheets in 26 Premier League appearances as the reigning champions finished third behind Arsenal and title-winners Liverpool.

Once again, speculation has emerged surrounding the Brazilian’s long-term future, but he insists reports of a summer transfer are “fake” and confirms he is staying put.

“No, no, no. My future is here,” the 31-year-old told reporters at the Club World Cup.

“Some friends send me a lot of news but 99 per cent is fake news. I understand, but there’s a lot of fake news around my name.

“My head is staying at the club. It stays with the City. It gives me everything to go back to the Premier League again and try to win the Champions League as well.”

Pep Guardiola’s side have won two from two at the Club World Cup in the United States, dismantling Al-Ain 6-0 after a 2-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca.

They face Italian giants Juventus on Thursday evening, hoping to win Group G and reduce their chances of facing Real Madrid in the last 16.

After a disappointing 2024/25 campaign with no trophies won, Ederson says the addition of new players will make City a different beast next season.

“It’s simple. The team has not performed well. Some players have not performed well. My season is not really good,” he said.

“I haven’t had any problems during the season. But it’s normal in football — sometimes you go low, go up, go low, go up. But as the level rises this season, next season will be different.

“The new players come with a new mentality, a new hunger to win the games, win the trophies.”

City have already signed Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Bettinelli and Tijani Reijnders this summer — but the return of Rodri from injury could have a greater impact than any new arrival.

The Spain international has recovered from an ACL injury but admits it will take time to return to his best.

“I feel very good and very happy to be here,” Rodri said. “It’s an amazing tournament to start playing football again. I’m really excited to join the team again.

“I feel very, very strong, to be honest. The recovery process was long, but I was taking my time.

“The most important thing was to stay focused and be strong — not be sad or whatever.

“One day I would come back and this day has finally come. I know it’s still going to be months until I reach my level, but I’m so happy.”

