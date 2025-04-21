According to reports, one Manchester City star is ‘increasingly likely to quit’ the Premier League side during this summer’s transfer window.

Man City have massively declined this season as they exited the Premier League title race before the New Year.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have struggled without Rodri, but his season-ending injury has purely acted to speed up their decline and a huge squad rebuild is required.

Man City were comfortably Europe’s biggest spenders in January and they are also expected to invest heavily this summer.

Club chiefs need to find a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who recently announced his summer exit, and could also look to sign a new goalkeeper.

Ederson was once one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, but his performances have dipped this season and he’s heavily linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

The 31-year-old is under contract until 2026, but he could leave for a fee this summer as a transfer is ‘increasingly likely to quit’ Man City ahead of next season.

This is according to Football Insider, who claim Ederson is ‘attracting a massive offer’ from the Saudi Pro League.

‘The 31-year-old is believed to be considering his options and could be tempted by a big-money offer from the Middle East. ‘Ederson’s current contract at the Etihad is set to run until June 2026 and with no plans to offer him a new deal, this summer is City’s last chance to raise funds from his sale.’

‘He remains Pep Guardiola’s number-one goalkeeper as things stand, but he has been subject to non-stop speculation about his long-term future at the Etihad. ‘Football Insider revealed last month that Ederson could quit Man City when the transfer window opens amid interest from Saudi Pro League sides. That interest first emerged during last summer’s transfer window and has not yet faded, while the goalkeeper is keen to make the switch. ‘The money on offer in the Middle East is likely to turn his head, while he has been in and out of the starting XI after what has been an inconsistent season for City. As a result, there have been suggestions that all parties are prepared to move on at the end of the season in what will be a busy summer.’

Stefan Ortega has been considered a possible candidate to replace Ederson, but he has also struggled this term and the report claims Guardiola is ‘eyeing’ a replacement.