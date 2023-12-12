Man City star ‘ready’ to leave amid interest from Prem trio as Haaland ‘update’ hints at ‘new signing’

According to reports, England international Kalvin Phillips is ‘ready to leave’ Manchester City during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Premier League champions paid around £42m to sign Phillips from Leeds United ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Phillips barely featured for Man City during his debut season as he was left behind Spain international Rodri in the pecking order.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad in the summer as Liverpool and West Ham were mentioned as potential destinations.

Phillips ended up opting to remain at Man City but his stance has changed ahead of the January transfer window. Over the weekend, Pep Guardiola admitted he is “so sorry” as the midfielder “doesn’t deserve what has happened”.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I feel so sorry for my decision for him. I’ve said that many times,” Guardiola said.

“He doesn’t deserve what has happened to him and I’m so sorry.

“The only thing I can say about him is I am asking for good personalities and characters and he is a perfect example. And after that I have to give him something and I didn’t do that.

“It’s just because I visualise some things and visualise the team and things – and I struggle to see him.

“I’m not very pleased [with myself] and I am so sorry for him. I will not say that [to him] because it is a business and I have to be a professional.

“But if one guy behaves [poorly], I don’t care. But the way he behaves with the team-mates and everyone, I care. So that’s why hopefully it can turn around.

“And I’ve said many times, if it comes to January and he stays, I’m more than pleased because he trains really good and he’s a lovely guy and character.”

Football Insider are now reporting that Phillips is ‘ready’ to leave Man City in January as he is ‘focused on his future and keen to move on’.

The report adds: ‘It’s believed Newcastle and Tottenham have a strong interest in signing the midfielder in January as they look to bolster their squads. West Ham and Juventus are also keen to prise him away from City.

‘It is believed Guardiola feels Phillips lacks the athleticism and speed required to play in the number six role.’

While Phillips is expected to leave, Man City could look to ‘sign a new striker’ in January if ‘Erling Haaland’s foot injury worsens’.

A separate report from Football Insider – which provided a Haaland ‘injury update’ – claimed: ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that “the money is there” if Pep Guardiola wants to dip into the transfer market in January.

‘It is believed there is no massive rush to get any deals over the line in mid-season, but injuries could dictate City’s transfer policy as they lag behind title rivals.’