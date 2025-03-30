Gary Neville thinks Manchester City star Phil Foden is at risk of being “abused for f***ing years” for England like Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Scholes won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues in 20 years at United and is widely considered to be one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history.

But the midfielder struggled to make a significant impact for England, making just 66 appearances before retiring in 2004, almost a decade before ending his club career.

Neville believes Scholes would have thrived for the Three Lions had Glenn Hoddle remained in charge, blaming Sven-Goran Eriksson for failing to get the best out of him.

And the pundit is concerned that Foden could be similarly “abused”.

“What happens with players like Phil Foden is because he’s so flexible and versatile, he does get moved around,” Neville said on The Overlap.

“He plays on both wings and No. 10. It does happen. It was the same with Scholesy. It’s the old age thing with England.

READ MORE: England player ratings v Albania: Foden awful, Lewis-Skelly shines and Rashford pleases everyone

“Some players have to be in form to play, others will get picked regardless. Harry Kane, it doesn’t matter if he hasn’t scored in five games, he’s going to play for England, fact.

“Alan Shearer was the same. Phil Foden should be that player for me. I have a very high opinion of Phil Foden.

“For him to just get into this Man City team over the last however many years is an absolute feat in itself. For England, in my opinion, he is level with Jude Bellingham.

“I saw England do to Paul Scholes exactly what we’re doing with Phil Foden. He played his best football for England under Glenn Hoddle with three in midfield, he was perfect in that system.

“Under Sven we played a rigid 4-4-2. We abused him for f*****g years and ended up retiring him because the system was rigid and wasn’t staying.

“If Hoddle had stayed as manager, Scholes would have played 100 games for England.”

Jamie Carragher disagreed with Neville’s assessment of Foden, claiming he simply hasn’t taken the opportunities he’s been given.

“When I see Phil Foden play, he just seems like a shy lad, which is fine,” Carragher said. “I don’t think he has got that arrogance for England the same way Jude Bellingham does.

“That holds him back a little bit. He has been tried in every position, but he just hasn’t performed.

“Phil Foden has played every position for England, and he just hasn’t done anything. We all love him and he’s amazing for Manchester City, but he hasn’t done it for England.

“He hasn’t done enough. He got picked at a similar time to Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham, but those two grabbed their chance and took it.”