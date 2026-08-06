According to reports, Manchester City superstar Rodri has decided that he wants to join FC Barcelona over Real Madrid this summer.

Rodri has entered the final year of his Man City contract, so it is hardly surprising that he is being heavily linked with an exit.

Man City would obviously prefer to keep the Ballon d’Or winner, but they are bracing for his exit. They are hoping to sign Ayyoud Bouaddi after landing Elliot Anderson.

For a while, Real Madrid have looked the most likely to sign Rodri this summer, but Barcelona are now providing serious competition in the race to secure his services.

On Thursday morning, Fabrizio Romano stated that Hansi Flick’s side have ‘made contact’ over signing Rodri.

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Romano said on X: ‘Barcelona have made contact with Rodri’s camp and also with Manchester City about possible move.

‘Real Madrid have been in talks with City for weeks but #MCFC didn’t accept to proceed immediately as felt more clubs were joining the race.

‘Up to the player.’

A follow-up report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed that Rodri is ‘open’ to joining Barcelona, even though he has already ‘agreed’ terms with Real Madrid.

The report explained: ‘Sources close to the player have confirmed Rodri would be open to joining Barcelona and believes his style of play would suit Hansi Flick’s system.

‘However, talks with Real Madrid remain ongoing, with Los Blancos continuing to view the Spain international as a cornerstone of Jose Mourinho’s long-term plans should they succeed in reaching an agreement with Manchester City.’

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Rodri ‘gives the okay’ to Barcelona

Now, Spanish outlet Jijantes FC has stated that Rodri has ‘given the okay’ to Barcelona, while journalist Fabrice Hawkins claims his ‘preference is to join’ Barcelona.

However, there is still a major hurdle for Barcelona to overcome.

Hawkins said on X: ‘Rodri’s preference is to join Barcelona over Real Madrid, with both Manchester City and Real Madrid aware of the player’s stance.

‘Barcelona have held a long-standing interest in the midfielder, which intensified following Frenkie de Jong’s injury. The club believe Rodri would be an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s system, while the player is understood to feel he would thrive in Barcelona’s style of play.

‘Barcelona must now find the financial resources to make a deal possible. An offer in the region of €60–70m could be enough to satisfy Manchester City.’

After the reports from Jijantes FC and Hawkins, Romano added on X: ‘BREAKING: Rodri has opened doors to Barcelona today, informing about his willingness to negotiate contract terms.

‘Rodri opens to Barça for the very first time, as @JijantesFC @Nilsola10 reported.

‘Barça remain careful with Real Madrid involved — until his final decision is communicated to Man City.’

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