A new report has revealed the ‘most realistic solution’ for Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish amid interest from Premier League rivals.

Club chiefs are overseeing a significant squad overhaul at the Etihad after Pep Guardiola‘s side suffered a disappointing season in 2024/25.

Man City won the Premier League for a fourth consecutive season in 2023/24, but their title hopes in 2024/25 ended before the New Year as they suffered a severe decline in form.

Rodri’s ACL injury accelerated their downfall as Man City were a shadow of their best selves for most of the campaign, as they failed to win a trophy and finished third in the Premier League.

City’s poor form pushed their board to bring forward their rebuild to January as they were the biggest spenders in the winter window, while they are currently fifth in this summer’s list after investing around £110m on incomings.

There are also going to be several outgoings this summer, with Grealish among those to move elsewhere ahead of next season.

Injuries, disappointing form and competition from younger alternatives have hampered Grealish as he’s dropped in the pecking order at Man City and has failed to live up to his £100m fee.

Still, Grealish remains an attractive option for clubs and he has been attracting interest from teams in the Premier League and Europe.

Now, a report from Flashscore claims West Ham have ‘made informal contact regarding Grealish’s situation, exploring the possibility of signing him before the new season begins’.

It is also noted that a permanent deal ‘is not being considered’, while ‘those close to City suggest that a loan move is viewed as the most realistic solution this summer’.

And while West Ham are interested, they face competition from elsewhere. The report adds:

‘Everton are another club believed to be interested as they look to build momentum ahead of their move to a new stadium. Tottenham Hotspur also hold a genuine interest and currently represent the most high-profile English club that could offer him a fresh start. ‘Newcastle United have previously been linked, but their current focus seems to have shifted to other transfer priorities – including the pursuit of Hugo Ekitike, which we revealed last week was likely to be in the works.’

Kalvin Phillips is also primed for an exit, with Football Insider claiming he has a ‘set exit date’.