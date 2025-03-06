Former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne has defended Jack Grealish’s career at the club amid reports of a potential move away this summer.

Grealish, 29, has seen his role reduced this season after the form of Jeremy Doku and the arrival of Omar Marmoush, with less than 1,400 minutes of action across 26 appearances.

Incredibly he hasn’t scored Premier League goal since December 2023 and has just 16 goals and 23 assists in 151 games for the club.

And yet, he has been part of multiple successes such as three league titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, one Super Cup and one Club World Cup but his average contribution has been far lower than expected following his £100million move from Aston Villa in 2021.

Amid rumours that he is set for a potential exit this summer as their rebuild continues, the debate over whether his time at the club can be considered a success has been raised.

Commenting on Grealish’s City career was former skipper Dunne, who managed nearly 300 games for the club in his career and believes that he shouldn’t be considered a failure.

“The price tag is what it is, that’s the business of Premier League football at the moment,” Dunne told GOAL.

“If you look at any player that is involved in a Treble-winning team, they have justified their reasons for being there. Jack was a huge part of that Treble-winning side, so I don’t think anyone can doubt that he has been a success at Man City. He has been a huge success.

“He has probably not had the goals and assists that everyone wants to look at and see, but his performances and what he’s brought to the club and the team have been exceptional.

“If he was to leave in the summer, I don’t think people would say it has been a failed move. He’s had a really successful time and hopefully, it will continue for more years, rather than thinking that’s the end this summer.”

Manchester City’s transfer links

One way City could replace Grealish is by heading back to Aston Villa to secure a deal for the highly-rated Jacob Ramsey, who could be available for around £50million.

His versatility in midfield, attacking midfield and on either wing could be a shrewd deal for Pep Guardiola who could fashion him into any one of those roles as he is blessed with great feet and physicality.

In defence, they will likely revisit their interest in Andrea Cambiaso who was a key target in January. The versatile defender will likely help them re-energise their backline that has Kyle Walker set to depart and the duo of John Stones and Nathan Ake out for an extended period which could span the rest of the year.

The club will also have to deal with the futures of the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan who are both out of contract as well as James McCatee, Ederson and Kalvin Phillips, which will likely equate to a busy summer.