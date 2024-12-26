England international Jack Grealish has been urged to leave Manchester City as he should return to his former club Aston Villa next year.

Grealish has struggled to live up to expectations at the Etihad following his record-breaking £100m move from Premier League rivals Aston Villa ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 29-year-old has sparkled in flashes, but he’s gradually slipped in the Man City pecking order as he’s been dogged by injuries and poor performances.

The winger’s disappointing form has contributed to Man City’s woes this season as he has just two assists in his 18 appearances across all competitions.

Former Aston Villa star Lee Hendrie has given one clear reason why he should return to his boyhood club, claiming he “wouldn’t be coming for a payday”.

“It’s at the stage now where Jack should probably be thinking about leaving the football club,” Hendrie said.

READ: Forgetting Liverpool and getting Forest all wrong: Pre-season predictions revisited



“Nobody could deny that the move hasn’t been successful, he’s won everything there is to win during his time there, but I think for himself, he needs to find his enjoyment in playing again.

“He’d be an asset for any top football club. I would love him at Villa, but would they have the finances to bring him back? It would probably be a complicated deal to complete.

“I know the Villa fans have given him some stick, but I think they would love to see him back at Villa Park. He wouldn’t be coming for a pay day; he’d be coming to win something with Villa and help take the club up a level.

“It would be brilliant if he came back. I do feel he has to go and leave Man City at the moment to find some enjoyment in his game.”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Guardiola snubs ‘completely unfair reason’ for Man City crisis; makes ‘doubts’ admission pre-Everton

👉 Man City: Haaland ‘steps up talks’ over Barcelona transfer after claims he ‘can’t stand Guardiola any longer’

👉 Man City ‘open to offers’ for record-breaking star after being ‘left frustrated by his performances’

Hendrie has also explained why “we have only seen snippets” of Grealish at his best for Man City.

“I remember speaking to him when he signed for City, I was commentating on one of their games, and we had an in-depth chat, and he was saying he’s finding it difficult to adapt to new surroundings,” Hendrie added.

“I said to him, get on with it and go on and enjoy your football. It’s your time to go on and win trophies, and that is exactly what he’s done. He’s such a fantastic person; he’s got a massive heart.

“I don’t think that we’ve seen the best version of Grealish at City, or the version that steps out onto the grass and enjoys himself. We’ve only seen snippets, but I think that Jack is essentially playing in a way that his manager demands of him.

“When I watch Jack play for England, it’s like he’s a different person. He plays with a lot more freedom.”