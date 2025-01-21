Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish is reportedly being targeted for a move away and his future at the club looks increasingly uncertain.

Having fallen down the pecking order, the senior figure has seen Pep Guardiola introduce two new attackers to the squad since the summer with Savinho and January signing Omar Marmoush both joining.

The 29-year-old has started just six times in the league this season and is yet to register a goal contribution. His only goal has come in the FA Cup in the rout against Salford City and he has been linked with an exit across the past month.

Overall, his record for City has been poor given he was a £100m signing back in 2021, scoring just 15 times and providing 22 assists in 146 games hasn’t been form to justify such a fee.

And now he could well move on from the Etihad, according to the latest reports. One report has claimed that Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are keen on the former Aston Villa winger.

It also states there is plenty of Premier League attention coming from the likes of Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle and Manchester United.

With his deal set to expire in 2027, there will likely be some communication in the summer of an exit as the Man City rebuild has seemingly already begun with the imminent signing of Marmoush as well as Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Guardiola’s Grealish comments

Recent comments from Guardiola demanded more from Grealish, in comparison to the Brazilian Savinho who has endeared himself more over recent weeks to the squad.

There is a consensus among fans that he has never rediscovered the form or quality that he displayed whilst at Aston Villa before joining City – with Guardiola partly to blame for his meticulous system which removed the need for Grealish’s innate creative style.

Guardiola’s comments were certainly an eye-opener for the current situation of Grealish.

“Savinho is in better shape and everything than Jack, and that’s why I played Savinho [against West Ham].

“Do I want the Jack that won the Treble? Yeah I want it, but I try to be honest with myself for that.

“They have to fight. You can say it’s unfair. Ok, if you think that, then it’s fine, but you have to prove [to me], ‘ok, I’m going to fight with Savinho, to deserve to play in that position’, every single day, every single week and every single month.”

Grealish’s best season was certainly in the 2022-23 campaign as he played his part in his side’s famous treble-winning campaign.

He started 12 of their 13 games in the competition that season, including the final against Inter, and produced some of the best football of his City career.