According to reports, Manchester City face the prospect of losing summer signing Gianluigi Donnarumma in the near future on one condition.

The Italy international joined Man City in one of the bargain deals of last summer’s transfer window, having moved to the Etihad from Paris Saint-Germain for around £26m.

For years, Donnarumma has been considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he helped PSG win the Champions League last season.

Despite this, the Ligue Un giants decided to move away from Donnarumma in the summer. This is because he entered the final year of his contract at the end of last season and PSG were unwilling to match his demands for an extension, while they brought in Lucas Chevalier as his replacement.

PSG’s loss has been Man City’s gain as the 26-year-old has been superb for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, but his agent, Enzo Raiola, has admitted that he “will” leave if he is offered the opportunity to return to Serie A after he previously had a spell at AC Milan.

Raiola said: “Today at Manchester City he is finding serenity with the team and the environment, and he likes the project very much. He is also starting to understand the English championship.

“The other day he told me jokingly that playing five or six years there is an adventure, but it was a joke… However, if there is the opportunity to return to Italy, we will take it.”

Despite the arrival of Donnarumma, Man City are not the team they once were and they certainly need to strengthen in the next couple of transfer windows.

And a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they have their eye on AFC Bournemouth standout Alex Scott, who has also been heavily linked with a potential move to Man Utd.

The report claims Man City have ‘offered’ 60 million euros (£52m) for Scott and they ‘want to complete the signing this summer’.

The report explains: [60 million euros is] a significant sum, but one that reflects the player’s current value and future potential. Within AFC Bournemouth, that figure is considered fair and commensurate with his performance. If a formal offer arrives on those terms, the club would be open to negotiations.

‘For Manchester City, the outlay is seen as a medium and long-term investment, not as an immediate risk bet. Pep Guardiola isn’t looking for an undisputed starter from day one. The idea is for Alex Scott to come to Manchester City to grow, learn, and compete in a highly demanding environment.’