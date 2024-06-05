Man City star’s ‘days are numbered’ with £85m ‘jewel’ chosen among ‘three’ potential ‘replacements’

According to reports, Kevin De Bruyne’s ‘days at Manchester City are numbered’ and they are ‘following’ three potential replacements.

De Bruyne’s current contract at Man City is due to expire in 2025 and he is being heavily linked with a move elsewhere ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

De Bruyne to the Saudi Pro League?

Several Saudi Pro League clubs are being linked with De Bruyne and he has admitted that he would be “open” to heading to the Middle East.

“Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything,” De Bruyne said. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that.

“For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future.”

He added: “If I play in Saudi for two years, I’ll be able to earn an incredible amount…

“Before that, I had to play football for 15 years and I may not even reach that amount yet. You have to think about what that could mean next.”

In response to these comments, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that De Bruyne’s stance on a move to the Saudi Pro League has changed.

“Even a year ago, before the 2023 Champions League final, some people from the Saudi Pro League started approaching De Bruyne,” Romano said.

“At that point, the Belgian said no and that he wanted to continue at Manchester City, and the club were also happy for them to continue together, so they did not even negotiate with the Saudi Pro League people.

“Now the situation is different, though, because De Bruyne wants to think about this possibility. Michael Emenalo, sports director of the Saudi Pro League, already had some contacts with De Bruyne about making him one of the faces of their long-term project.”

According to reports in Spain, De Bruyne’s ‘days at Man City are numbered’ and they are ‘following three stars’ as potential ‘replacements’.

De Bruyne is said to be ‘seriously considering a change of scenery in the final stage of his career’ and is ‘attracted by financial offers’ on the table.

The report claims Jamal Musiala, Dani Olmo and Xavi Simons have been ‘identified’ and they ‘share the potential to fit into Pep Guardiola’s system’.

Regarding Musiala, it is noted that Bayern Munich’s ‘jewel’ would only become available if the Bundesliga giants receive ‘an offer greater than 100 million euros’ (£85m).

Olmo is described as a ‘more accessible option’ as he would cost around 60 million euros (£51m). Simons meanwhile is available as PSG are ‘willing to negotiate his sale’.

