Man City star’s ‘exit looks likely’ as report provides ‘big update’ on attacker ‘quitting’ for La Liga giants

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez is reportedly likely to remain with the Premier League champions despite interest from two European giants.

The Treble winners pulled off a major coup when they acquired Alvarez as the former River Plate starlet only cost them around £14m last year.

Alvarez has already proven himself to be a sensational signing for Man City – who are seventh in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – and he has made a brilliant start to the new campaign.

The 23-year-old has grabbed seven goals and five assists in 14 appearances for Man City this season and according to Football Insider, Barcelona and Real Madrid are ‘interested’ in signing him.

The report provides a ‘big update’ on Alvarez ‘potentially quitting Man City’, with the Premier League outfit ‘really confident he will remain at the club’.

They add: ‘The 23-year-old penned a new contract at the Etihad Stadium in March 2023, keeping him at City until 2028.

‘Barcelona and Real Madrid had been linked with the forward during negotiations over that deal, and the El Clasico rivals are once again interested.

‘But Man City are confident Alvarez will remain at the club and have no plans to accept a bid for his services.’

Alvarez sticking around is a big boost to Man City, but they do look likely to lose Kalvin Phillips during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is of the understanding that the England international’s “exit looks likely” as he “wants to play as a starter”.

“From speaking to sources, it’s very likely for Kalvin Phillips to leave Manchester City in the January transfer window. That’s the idea, that’s the feeling, because the player both in public and in private has been very clear that he wants to play as a starter.

“He hoped for an opportunity at Man City, and he wanted to stay and fight for his place despite having some other opportunities to leave in the summer, but it hasn’t happened for him, and for his England place, with the Euros coming up, it’s important for him to be on the pitch.

“Phillips has been super professional and City are happy with how he’s been in this difficult situation, but it looks very likely for him to leave. At the moment it’s not something that’s been decided in a private meeting, but both sides feel that’s how it’s going to be this January.”

